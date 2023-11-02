Two industrial units open in Mohmand

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and merged tribal districts’ Affairs, Dr. Aamir Abdullah, has embarked on a one-day visit to the Merged District of Mohmand.

During his visit, he inaugurated the operations of two newly established industrial units and laid the foundation stone for another.

The industrial zone in this district, developed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), witnessed the formal inauguration of two oil units that became operational within a remarkably short period of one month. Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for a new flour unit.

These projects have attracted a total investment of 1.2 billion rupees and are expected to create employment opportunities for 1,100 individuals, particularly benefiting the local population.

Accompanying the caretaker minister were Javed Iqbal, the Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, the company’s zone manager, industrialists, and local community leaders.

During the inauguration, the minister conveyed his commitment to the industrialization of these areas while preserving their rich cultural traditions and the hard work of their inhabitants.