Uganda court fines US couple $28,000 for child cruelty

KAMPALA- A US couple has been fined ($28,000; £23,000) by a Ugandan court after they pleaded guilty to child cruelty and “inhumane treatment” of their 10-year-old foster child. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer accepted the charges under a deal which saw far more serious charges dropped. They had been charged with child trafficking and torture, for which they could have faced life in prison. The pair made the boy sleep on a wooden platform and fed him cold food. Their nanny reported the “repeated unbecoming inhumane treatment” of the boy, who has special needs, to local police last December. The boy had lived with the couple, originally from South Carolina, for two years before they were arrested last year. They also pleaded guilty to degrading treatment, working illegally and unlawfully staying in Uganda without permits. For this charge they were sentenced to two months in prison, which they have served after they were arrested last year. High Court judge Alice Kyomuhangi also ordered them to pay the victim compensation of 100 million Ugandan shillings ($26,000: £22,000).