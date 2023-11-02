UK kicks off world’s first artificial intelligence safety summit

BLETCHLEY PARK- The world’s first major summit on artificial intelligence (AI) safety opened in the UK on Wednesday, with political and tech leaders meeting to discuss possible responses to the society-changing technology. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US Vice President Kamala Harris, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were all set to attend the two-day conference, which focuses on growing fears about the implications of so-called frontier AI. The release of the latest models have offered a glimpse into the potential of AI, but have also prompted concerns around issues ranging from job losses to cyber attacks and the control that humans actually have over the systems. Sunak, whose government initiated the gathering, said in a speech last week that his “ultimate goal” was “to work towards a more international approach to safety where we collaborate with partners to ensure AI systems are safe before they are released. “We will push hard to agree the first ever international statement about the nature of these risks,” he added, drawing comparisons to the approach taken to climate change. But London has reportedly had to scale back its ambitions around ideas such as launching a new regulatory body amid a perceived lack of enthusiasm. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was one of the only world leaders, and the only one from the G7, attending the conference.