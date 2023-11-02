Wasi Shah given additional portfolio of SAPM on Youth Affairs

Wasi Shah, a known poet , has been made Special Assistant to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq on Youth Affairs.

Shah, who is also serving as the Minister of State for Tourism is said to have been given additional portfolio of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs on the basis of his outstanding performance.

“Majority of Pakistan’s population consists of youth which is our asset for the upliftment of the country. I would do my best to come up with expectation of the caretaker PM,” Shah said.