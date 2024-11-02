12th edition of IDEAS-2024 scheduled to be held in Karachi

KARACHI - The 12th edition of IDEAS-2024 is scheduled to be held at Karachi Expo Centre.

IDEAS is a biannual event and last exhibition was held in 2022. The four days exhibition will include a number of activities and events including an impressive inauguration ceremony, international seminars on topics related to defence industries, B2B/B2G meetings and a tri services Karachi Show at Nishan-e-Pakistan, sea view for visiting foreign dignities as well as for people of Karachi. A continuous success story since year 2000; this year IDEAS is likely to surpass all previous editions participation, in terms of number of defence exhibitors and foreign delegates attending the event. IDEAS-2024 is truly one of the largest defence exhibitions of region where exhibitors from around the world showcase their defence related products and equipment.