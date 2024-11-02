200 receive skill training certificates in Khyber

Khyber - Under the Rights-Based Community Stabilization Project, a ceremony for awarding certificates and distributing tool kits to 200 candidates was held yesterday in Shahkas, tehsil Jamrud, district Khyber.

The training was organized by Best Pak and UNDP in collaboration with the P&D Department, District Administration, Local Government, Social Welfare Department, Bara Rifles, and Mohmand Rifles.

A total of 200 locals, split evenly between 100 males and 100 females, received training in tailoring, solar power installation, and mobile repair.

Brigadier Muhammad Shoab attended as the chief guest, accompanied by Wing Commander Col Temour, Best Pak’s Managing Director Ihsanullah, Program Manager Nawabzada, UNDP Program Officer Mr. Ijaz, Principals of Government Technical Institutes in Jamrud and Bara, and local councilors, trainees, and tribal community members.

The chief guest praised the initiative, expressing that the training equips individuals with skills for gainful employment, ensuring both respect and dignity in their livelihoods.

Best Pak’s Managing Director Ihsanullah and Program Manager Nawabzada outlined various aspects of the project, noting that in addition to technical training in tailoring, mobile repair, and solar installation, psychological counseling was provided to support trainees’ mental well-being.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and tool kits to 200 trainees from Bara and Jamrud.