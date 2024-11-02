Saturday, November 02, 2024
AC checks prices of essential commodities

Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  On the directives of Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, the Assistant Commissioner City, Sobia Falak Rao on Friday visited differ­ent markets and checked prices of daily use items including vegetables, fruit, kiryana and groceries.

Assistant Commissioner on the occasion directed shop­keepers to sell essential items at government fixed prices and no profiteering and hoarding would be tolerated at any cost.

The AC spent more than two hours in markets to review the prices of essential items being provided to the citizens. She also talked to the consumers and inquired from them about the rates and quality of daily-use items.

