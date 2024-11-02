AGP briefs IHC on govt efforts for Dr Aafia’s release from US jail

ISLAMABAD - The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Friday shared with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the government’s efforts for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui currently confined in an American prison. The AGP apprised this before a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan during the hearing of the constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through her lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate. During the hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan presented updates on the government’s efforts, details of plan to send a four-member delegation to the United States after the upcoming elections to pursue her release. According to the Attorney General, the delegation will include former federal minister Talha Mehmood, Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui, former Minister Anusha Rehman, and a doctor. He added that the group is expected to engage with the US officials within the next two weeks to discuss potential repatriation avenues. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq verified the visa status of the doctor accompanying the delegation. At this, Dr. Fowzia confirmed that the visa was secured. Attorney General Awan expressed optimism about a constructive dialogue during the delegation’s trip. Later, Justice Khan deferred hearing of the case till the end of November to review further developments on the diplomatic effort.