Ahmadzai Wazir jirga urges halt to night firing

Wana - A grand jirga of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe held in Raghzai, a border area of South Waziristan, urged security forces to cease heavy night-time firing, which poses a threat to the lives and properties of innocent tribesmen.

The jirga was attended by hundreds of tribal elders, religious scholars, and local leaders, including Amanullah, district president of the Pakistan People’s Party; Gul Muhammad of the Pashtun National Jirga; and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement coordinator Shahzad Wazir.

Speakers at the gathering highlighted that the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe had united to expel foreign terrorists from their area in 2007, establishing peace in Wana and carrying out extensive operations against such elements in Lower Waziristan as a demonstration of patriotism.

They expressed concern over the resurgence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent years, noting that minor night-time incidents in Wana are often met with excessive force, including mortar shelling, which endangers local women and children.

The speakers emphasized that public safety is the government’s responsibility, and if it fails, the people of the area are capable of maintaining security, as they guarded the western borders before military presence. They urged the government to engage with tribal leaders to maintain peace and prevent enemy forces from exploiting any internal discord.

The jirga warned that if the heavy night firing does not cease, the residents of Lower Waziristan will be forced to organize widespread protests and sit-ins to demand action.