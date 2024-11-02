An Unprecedented Surge in Extremism

Pakistan has recently spiralled deeper into extremism, shattering hopes for a progressive and pluralistic society. Increasingly radicalised masses are disregarding the founding vision of a secular state. As the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, explicitly stated: “You are free to go to your temples, mosques, or any place of worship in this State of Pakistan...that has nothing to do with the fundamental principle that we are all equal citizens of one state.” Jinnah envisioned a secular nation, but today’s wave of extremism has reached alarming heights.

Between August 1947 and May 2024, 1,700 people faced blasphemy allegations, with 140 killed. Punjab, the worst affected, recorded 70 deaths. Extremism’s roots trace back to the British era, with extrajudicial killings on blasphemy charges. Post-independence, anti-Ahmadi riots in 1953 led to martial law in Lahore, ultimately resulting in the Second Amendment, which declared Ahmadis as non-Muslims.

Recently, Sindh, known for its pluralism and Sufi traditions, was shaken by the extrajudicial killing of Dr Shahnawaz Khunbher on blasphemy allegations. Sindh’s Human Rights Commission reported that Dr Khunbher was tortured in custody on a cleric’s orders and later killed in a staged encounter. Tragically, his family was denied burial rights, and the body desecrated by a mob—a stark failure of state protection.

The ongoing rise of extremism reflects the state’s inability to curb this menace effectively. The question remains: has the state abandoned the rule of law, or is it complicit? Pakistanis deserve safety, cohesion, and protection from violence.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s descent into extremism signals a failure to uphold its founding principles. While the roots may extend back to British rule, current events underscore the urgency for decisive policy intervention to address this existential threat.

IMRAN ALI BROHI,

Sindh.