Annual matric exams 2025 to start from March 4

FAISALABAD - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced to start annual matriculation examinations 2025 from March 4. According to deputy secretary Admin BISE, eligible students can submit their admission forms with single fee up to November 27, whereas the same would be received with double fee up to December 11 and with triple fee up to December 24, 2024. He said single fee for regular students of Part-I (ninth class) would be Rs1,500 and Rs1,460 for science and arts groups, respectively, whereas, the private candidates of this group would be charged Rs1,850 and Rs1,800, respectively. The double fee for regular students of Part-I (ninth class) will be Rs2,150 and Rs2,050 for science and arts groups, whereas Rs2,550 and Rs2,450 would be charged from private students. Similarly, triple fee for regular students of Part-I (ninth class) will be Rs2,800 and Rs2,650, while private students would be charged with Rs3,250 and Rs3,100 for science and arts groups, respectively. He said that single fee for regular students of Part-II (tenth class) would be Rs3,000 and Rs2,950, whereas Rs3,050 and Rs3,000 would be charged from private students for science and arts groups, respectively. More information regarding admission could be obtained from BISE office, he added. The admission fee could only be paid through the designated bank branches of United Bank Limited (UBL), Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB).