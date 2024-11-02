Another national title for tennis champ Omar Jawad

LAHORE - Omar Jawad, a talented U-14 lawn tennis player and student at Beaconhouse Defence Campus, has secured the U-14 title at the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Tennis Championship 2024 in Lahore.In expressing his joy, Omar conveyed heartfelt gratitude for the all-outsupport and guidance he received from his coach and mentor, Naseeb Malik, at FF Club DHA Lahore. He also acknowledged the encouragement provided by the club and its dedicated staff. Furthermore, Omar extended his thanks to Beaconhouse Defence Campus and the teachers who have consistently supported him throughout his tennis journey.