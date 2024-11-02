Saturday, November 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Another national title for tennis champ Omar Jawad

Another national title for tennis champ Omar Jawad
Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Omar Jawad, a talented U-14 lawn tennis player and student at Beaconhouse Defence Campus, has secured the U-14 title at the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Tennis Championship 2024 in Lahore.In expressing his joy, Omar conveyed heartfelt gratitude for the all-outsupport and guidance he received from his coach and mentor, Naseeb Malik, at FF Club DHA Lahore. He also acknowledged the encouragement provided by the club and its dedicated staff. Furthermore, Omar extended his thanks to Beaconhouse Defence Campus and the teachers who have consistently supported him throughout his tennis journey.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1730435185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024