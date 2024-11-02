Anti-encroachment operation conducted in Peshawar

Peshawar - Teams from the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar carried out operations in Khushal Bazar and the Plastic Market at Qissa Khawani Bazar, targeting illegally constructed structures. Senior Chief Demolishing Officer Qaisar Bacha led the teams during the raid in Khushal Bazar, where illegal constructions were removed, and two truckloads of goods were confiscated.

The operation escalated when two shopkeepers attacked the demolishing teams, resulting in their arrest. Additionally, teams targeted the Plastic Bazar in Qissa Khawani, clearing encroachments that obstructed alleyways and confiscating goods displayed by shopkeepers on footpaths.

The metropolitan government issued a warning to shopkeepers, threatening action if they fail to comply with directives regarding encroachments and the occupation of public land.