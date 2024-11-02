Saturday, November 02, 2024
ATC Lahore issues non-bailable warrants for key PTI leaders in May 9 arson cases

Web Desk
4:29 PM | November 02, 2024
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several prominent leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with arson cases from May 9.

The ruling was delivered by ATC Judge Arshad Javed, specifically addressing cases filed at Gulberg police station and others.

Among those facing warrants are Murad Saeed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Farhat Abbas, Wasiq Qayyum, Zubair Niazi, and Hamid Raza Gilani. The court has mandated their arrest and ordered that they be produced before the court by November 7.

