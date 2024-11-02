ATP members meet to discuss stories

Saturday, November 02, 2024
November 02, 2024
KARACHI

KARACHI   -   A meeting of the partners, staff, and residents of the Aawaaz Theater Project of the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) was held at the NAPA on Friday. According to the press release, The meeting was attended by the CEO of NAPA, Junaid Zuberi, Aziz Memon, Patron-in-Chief of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan, its vice president, Shahzad Sabir, British Council’s Fatima Mallick, and jury members Hisham Hasan and Attiya Dawood. Besides the residents selected by the jury, Vajdaan Ali Shah, Nida Butt, and Almitra Mavalvala, were also present.

The three presented the story ideas they would be working on in the project. The ideas were discussed by the participants and widely appreciated.

