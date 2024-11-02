BNP leaders Akhtar Langov, Shafi Mengal sent on judicial remand by ATC

Islamabad - Anti-Terrorism Court-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Friday declined investigation officer’s request for further 15 days remand of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) leaders Akhtar Hussain Langov and Shafi Mengal and sent them on judicial remand to Adiala Jail. The seven-day physical remand of both accused ended on Friday which was granted by ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain on October 25th for five days in an FIR registered at PS Secretariat for manhandling, obstructing public servants from performing their official duties, and carrying weapons inside the Senate during a session on October 22, the second physical remand was granted by the same judge on October 30th. Investigation Officer of the case appeared before the court and sought 15 days remand of both accused for recovery of weapons. Judge Sipra asked IO about the weapon and he replied weapon wasn’t visible because hands of accused were inside their coats, to which Judge Sipra remarked, “I also keep my hands inside the coat during winter and that doesn’t mean I’m carrying a weapon. “ Judge Sipra further asked IO, “Have you asked from Joint Secretary Senate who is complainant in that case?”. I.O. replied nothing has been done against him. Judge Sipra further remarked that police can’t enter inside the Parliament because Parliament has their own security. “Has anyone from Parliament security been interviewed about the security lapse ,”The IO again replied in negative. Judge Sipra ordered to send both the accused to judicial lockup. An application for bail hearing was also filed by the defence counsels which was fixed for 05th November.