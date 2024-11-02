Civil society calls for comprehensive reforms to strengthen LG system in Punjab

A big host of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has called for a thorough restructuring and empowerment of the local government system in Punjab, Pakistan, emphasizing that local governance is essential for a truly democratic, accountable, and effective administrative framework.

Representatives from Baidarie, SAP-P, IDEA, and WISE, along with other civil society leaders, highlighted the urgent need for local governance reforms to address the immediate needs of communities, empower marginalized groups, and ensure effective resource allocation at the grassroots level.

Arshad Mahmood Mirza, Executive Director of Baidarie, pointed out that the Constitution of Pakistan envisions a three-tiered governance structure—Federal, Provincial, and Local—but noted that the local level remains underdeveloped and frequently neglected. “Local governments are closest to the people, making them best suited to address local concerns,” said Mirza. “However, they often lack the autonomy, resources, and support needed to serve effectively.”

Mirza elaborated on the systemic challenges facing local governance in Pakistan, noting that it has often been strengthened under military regimes but dismantled by civilian governments, creating a cycle of instability and eroding local institutions’ capacities. "A well-structured and empowered local government system is crucial for national development and social harmony," he added.

Mr. Irfan Mufti from SAP-PK noted that frequent changes in the local governance system with every new administration contribute to a lack of continuity, weakening the foundation of local governance. “Political parties create new systems instead of refining existing ones,” said Mr. Irfan Mufti. “This instability prevents effective governance and resource management at the local level, which can hinder development initiatives and services needed by the people.”

Mr. Salman Abid highlighted critical issues, including the lack of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) for approximately 10.3 million women. “Without CNICs, millions of women are deprived of their right to vote and access basic services,” Salman Abid said. He also pointed out disparities in voter registration that leave marginalized groups underrepresented, further weakening democratic participation. “We need comprehensive reforms to ensure equitable voter registration, which will empower all segments of society,” he urged.

Ms. Hina Noureen of Baidarie emphasized the need for constitutional protections to ensure the stability and autonomy of local governments. “These safeguards are essential to prevent provincial interference and allow local bodies to function independently, serving their communities effectively,” said Noureen.

CSO representatives underscored the importance of amending the current legal framework to devolve political, administrative, and financial powers to local governments in line with Article 140-A. This decentralization is seen as critical for local governments to address specific community needs effectively.

Civil society members unanimously called for timely local government elections to build a democratic governance structure that is directly accountable to the people. “We must hold local government elections within 90 days of term completion, synchronized with general elections,” said Mr. Arshid Mirza, adding that elected representatives must have the mandate and authority to act in the public's interest.

Bushra Khaliq from WISE highlighted the importance of ensuring representation of marginalized groups, including women, minorities, and persons with disabilities. “We need at least 30% representation of women in key decision-making roles within local governments,” said Khaliq, emphasizing that fair representation is crucial for a balanced democracy.

CSO leaders proposed that local governments be granted fiscal autonomy, allowing them to generate funds through local taxes. Additionally, the Provincial Finance Commission should allocate resources based on district needs, poverty levels, and population, ensuring that resources reach underserved areas.

The CSO representatives encouraged greater youth participation in local governance to infuse innovative ideas and a strong commitment to community development. “Youth engagement is crucial for sustainable local governance,” said Khaliq. “We need policies that bring their perspectives and solutions into the system.”

CSO leaders called for the immediate enactment of a robust Local Government Law that empowers local bodies per Articles 140-A and 32 of the Constitution. “This law must clearly outline the roles, tenure, and accountability structures of local government institutions,” said Abid. “We recommend fixing a five-year tenure for local government institutions to ensure stability and continuity.”

Arshid Mirza urged political parties to form a consensus on local government reforms as part of their pre-election agendas, ensuring the direct participation of citizens. “True democracy requires empowerment at every level of government. Political unity on local government reform is essential for sustainable democratic processes,” he stated.

The Civil Society Organizations call upon the Punjab government and all political parties to prioritize local government reforms that empower communities, ensure democratic accountability, and address the immediate needs of all citizens. By implementing these recommendations, Punjab can establish a stable, responsive, and representative local governance system that reflects the aspirations of its people.