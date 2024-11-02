CJP Yahya Afridi appoints three researchers and key officers to SC

has appointed three researchers on deputation to the Supreme Court, selecting Senior Civil Judge Zafar Iqbal, Civil Judge Hasan Riaz, and Civil Judge Waqas Ali Mazhar, all of whom previously worked with puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

These judges were earlier deputed to the Lahore High Court by former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

This appointment follows CJP Afridi’s recent designation of top officers to his team.

A formal notification confirmed that Senior Private Secretary Muhammad Yasin has been appointed Secretary to the Chief Justice in Grade 21, while Muhammad Arif now serves as Executive Officer in Grade 20.