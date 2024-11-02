CM Maryam launches Green Tractor scheme for farmers

LAHORE - The Punjab government has re-launched ‘the Nawaz Sharif Green Tractor Scheme’ after 12 years as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted digital balloting of the scheme for Punjab farmers on Friday.

“We want to enter a modern era of mechanization of agriculture in Punjab,” said the chief minister while conducting digital balloting of the scheme now re-launched after 12 years under the new title: “CM Punjab Green Tractor Program”.

The chief minister stated that Rs 10 lakh subsidy will be given on each tractor to 9500 farmers under this scheme. She inspected four types of green tractors to be given to the farmers, and also rode a tractor to review its features. Madam chief minister described tractor driving as a pleasant experience. She was apprised by the authorities concerned after the balloting that Mohammad Yasin S/O Mohammad Ashraf of Okara is the first farmer to get a green tractor. Talib Hussain S/O Muhammad Hussain of Chakwal is the second farmer, while Ghulam Akbar S/O Haji Ghulam Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan is the third farmer to get a green tractor.

She was further briefed that 339 farmers in Okara, 111 farmers in Chakwal and 276 farmers in DG Khan will get green tractors under the scheme.

Maryam Nawaz congratulated all farmers who got green tractors, and said,”Names of all lucky winners have been displayed on the portal of “CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme”and the website of Agriculture Department.” She added,”The list of successful farmers is also available in the offices of the Agriculture Department.” She also announced to give 1000 green tractors to wheat growers on 25-50 acres of land absolutely free of cost through balloting.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani gave a detailed briefing about the Green Tractor Scheme on the occasion.