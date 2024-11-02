Commissioner Maryam inspects cleaning efforts in Ibrahim Pur, reinforces commitment to Clean Punjab initiative

Khanewal - Under the direction of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the largest-ever cleaning operation in the district’s history is currently underway as part of the “Clean Punjab” campaign. The divisional administration has decided to oversee the campaign in remote areas. To facilitate this, Multan division Commissioner Maryam Khan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, visited Union Council 10 Ibrahim Pur, a remote area in tehsil Kabirwala. They were joined by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohsin Alam and Deputy Director of Local Government Shahid Mahar.

Commissioner Maryam Khan inspected the ongoing cleaning efforts by walking through the streets of Ibrahim Pur, engaging with local residents about cleanliness and staff attendance. She also checked house numbering and reviewed the cleanliness plan at the Union Council 10 office. The commissioner emphasised that effective planning is being implemented in rural areas under the chief minister’s directive, with regular monitoring of the cleaning operation. The number of sanitation staff in the union councils has been increased to ten, and additional machinery has been deployed. A waste management system is also being introduced in urban areas for better sanitation. During this visit, DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari briefed the commissioner on the Clean Punjab campaign.

Additionally, DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari inaugurated the 14-day “Khelta Punjab” event. Organised by the district sports department in Khanewal, this initiative aims to identify talent at the grassroots level, similar to events in other districts of Punjab. The first phase of district-level competitions will take place at various venues from November 1 to November 14. The Khelta Punjab Games will include competitions in twelve international sports, such as archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, cricket (tape ball), hockey, and kabaddi. Events in mat wrestling, table tennis, taekwondo, and volleyball will also be featured, alongwith six girls’ sports, including athletics, badminton, archery, basketball, and taekwondo. The Punjab government has launched a mobile app to monitor the Khelta Punjab Games. During the opening ceremony, the DC met with players and organisers, stating that these competitions will help revive sports fields and discover new talent.