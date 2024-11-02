Consumers’ complaints against Discos, KE surge by 175pc

ISLAMABAD - The consumers’ complaints against the power distribution companies across Pakistan, with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, have surged by 175 per cent, from average 4709 per quarter in 2021-22 to 12938 during the last three months.

After the introduction of NEPRA Asaan Approach mobile application, the regulator has received 12938 complaints from the consumers of ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos) and K-Electric during July 31 to October 31, 2024.

The highest number of complaints of 3,588 were received from the consumers of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), followed by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company 2,302, Multan Electric Power Regulatory Authority 2,177, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company 1,410, K-Electric 1,268, Islamabad Electric Supply Company 736, Sukkur Electric Power Company 596, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company 465, Quetta Electric Supply Company 43, and Peshawar Electric Supply Company 353. While, no complaint was received from the consumers of Tribal Electric Supply Company. The distribution companies have resolved 12,490 complaints, while 448 complaints are still pending.

According to the data, 10,062 complaints were resolved within time, while 2,428 were resolved late.

Quetta Electric Supply Company proved worst performing Disco as 83.33 per cent of its complaints were resolved late while only 16.67 per cent were resolved on time, followed by PESCO with 40.98 per cent late resolution, MEPCO 35.98 per cent late resolution, HESCO 35.13 per cent, SEPCO 25.95 per cent, LESCO 20.91 per cent, IESCO 17.16 per cent and KE 10.14 per cent. FESCO was on the top in resolution of complaints, where 95.48 per cent complaints were resolved within time and Gujranwala Electric Power Company 90.42 per cent.

According to NEPRA, the total downloads of the Asaan Approach mobile application were 22,723 during the first three months of the launch of the app. The android downloads of the Asaan Application were 19,945 while iOS downloads were 2,778, the regulator added.

Notably, during 2022-23, Nepra had received 18,839 complaints, with the average of 4709 per quarter, of which 17,545 were disposed off. The consumers complaints against the power distribution companies received by NEPRA have surged by 175 per cent from average 4709 per quarter in 2021-22 to 12938 during the first three months of the Asaan Approach mobile application launch.

The Consumer Affairs Department of NEPRA is responsible for receiving and resolving complaints from electricity consumers lodged against DISCOs.