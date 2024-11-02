‘Criminals’ killed in shootouts with police

KARACHI - Four outlaws were killed while six were arrested in injured condition reportedly following encounters with the police in different areas of Karachi.

In an encounter reported from Gulbahar locality of the city, two dacoits were killed while a policeman was injured. The identity of slain dacoits was still to be ascertained till the filing of this news.

Similarly, in another encounter that reportedly took place at Golimar Firdous Colony, two robbers were shot dead by a constable named Babar during an exchange of fire. The police said that the cop, who was posted at SSP Office South, was injured after he received bullets in his foot.

They informed that the bodies of dacoits had been shifted to a hospital while efforts were being made to establish their identities. The constable was also being treated at a hospital, the Force said.

Sir Syed Police claimed they had arrested two criminals in injured condition. Likewise, in an encounter reported from near Babar Market, the area that lies in the jurisdiction of Landhi police station, the police said they had arrested Ali Akbar and Sohail in injured condition, while two of their accomplices managed to flee from the spot. Liaquatabad Police said they had taken two robbers into custody following an encounter and recovered weapons, a motorcycle, cellphones and cash from them. The Force said they were also checking the criminal record of the suspects.