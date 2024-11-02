Saturday, November 02, 2024
CTD registers FIR of Mastung bomb attack

1:46 PM | November 02, 2024
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Quetta registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday regarding the recent bomb attack in Mastung.

The FIR was lodged by the SHO of the city police station, with charges filed against unidentified assailants under terrorism, attempted murder, and the Explosives Act.

The tragic attack, which occurred on Friday, claimed the lives of nine individuals and left 22 others injured. The explosion targeted a police van stationed near Civil Hospital Chowk, Mastung, causing casualties, including schoolchildren who were either killed or injured in the blast.

According to police reports, around seven to eight kilograms of explosives, rigged with ball bearings, were used in the device. Authorities revealed that the attackers aimed at a police van assigned to protect a polio vaccination team.

