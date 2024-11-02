Dengue affects 131 more patients in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - Dengue fever’s consistent acceleration has added 131 new patients during last 24 hours.

According to details released by the District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Friday, majority patients includes 47 from Pothohar Town Peri Urban areas while 36 from Rawalpindi Cantt Board localities and 12 patients were reported from Municipal Corporation areas.

Specialized dengue wards established in various allied hospitals have 290 under-treatment patients including 84 patients admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 80 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 42 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, 25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 25 patients are undergoing treatment in different private hospitals.

Since January this year, as many as 4839 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever. Financial penalties/ fines on dengue SOPs violators have reached Rs. 21.48 million. Besides imposing financial penalties, 5179 cases have also been registered against the violators. The data shows dengue fatalities remain 11 in the district.

Meanwhile, Punjab government is taking proactive measures to combat the rising smog levels in Lahore to mitigate its harmful effects.

Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said this in an interview with PTV news channel on Friday. He said following Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s directives all relevant authorities have issued emergency alerts to mitigate the harmful effects of smog.

Anwar said Maryam Nawaz has launched several initiatives to support farmers in the province and provided super seeders to farmers at subsidized rates to boost agricultural production.

To a question, he said that the EPA has also introduced regulations to reduce plastic waste and promote the use of eco-friendly alternatives. Vehicle owners and industries are also being encouraged to adopt environmentally friendly practices to reduce their carbon footprint, he mentioned.

Punjab’s Chief Minister is taking a strong stance on the smog issue, emphasizing the need for climate diplomacy and extending an invitation to India to collaborate on finding solutions that benefit both nations, Raja Jahangir said.