ECP summons Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two separate cases.

Nawaz Sharif has been directed to appear in a reference he filed seeking the disqualification of Adil Bazai, a member of the National Assembly. Bazai, who won the NA-262 (Quetta) seat as an independent candidate, was later displayed on the National Assembly’s website as a PML-N member.

However, Bazai has consistently denied any formal association with the party on social media. The reference submitted by PML-N to the National Assembly Speaker describes Bazai as a dissident, with Sharif urging the ECP to disqualify him. The hearing for this reference is scheduled for November 5.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been summoned in a contempt case. The ECP initiated proceedings against him and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry over allegations of using derogatory language against the commission.

The case, which resulted in their indictment on January 3, 2024, began after the ECP issued notices in August 2022, accusing the PTI leaders of making “intemperate” remarks about Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and the ECP. The PTI leadership has frequently criticized the commission, accusing it of bias toward PML-N.