Saturday, November 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ECP summons Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan

ECP summons Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan
Web Desk
11:07 AM | November 02, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two separate cases.

Nawaz Sharif has been directed to appear in a reference he filed seeking the disqualification of Adil Bazai, a member of the National Assembly. Bazai, who won the NA-262 (Quetta) seat as an independent candidate, was later displayed on the National Assembly’s website as a PML-N member.

However, Bazai has consistently denied any formal association with the party on social media. The reference submitted by PML-N to the National Assembly Speaker describes Bazai as a dissident, with Sharif urging the ECP to disqualify him. The hearing for this reference is scheduled for November 5.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been summoned in a contempt case. The ECP initiated proceedings against him and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry over allegations of using derogatory language against the commission.

200 receive skill training certificates in Khyber

The case, which resulted in their indictment on January 3, 2024, began after the ECP issued notices in August 2022, accusing the PTI leaders of making “intemperate” remarks about Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and the ECP. The PTI leadership has frequently criticized the commission, accusing it of bias toward PML-N.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024