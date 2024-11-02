Saturday, November 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

EPA warns of prolonged smog threat in Islamabad, Rawalpindi from November to February

EPA warns of prolonged smog threat in Islamabad, Rawalpindi from November to February
Web Desk
7:01 PM | November 02, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a warning regarding persistent air pollution, forecasting that smog will affect the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from November through February.

In a letter sent to the Islamabad deputy commissioner, the EPA urged the implementation of preventive measures to protect citizens from smog-related health risks.

The letter recommended banning smoke-emitting brick kilns, industries, and vehicles to mitigate the impact of smog, which poses similar threats to other cities such as Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, and Faisalabad. The EPA also highlighted an anticipated worsening of air quality in the Potohar region in the coming days.

Emphasizing the detrimental effects of smog on health, air quality, and the economy, the EPA warned that smog could lead to serious health issues, including respiratory, cardiac, eye, and skin problems. The agency stated that while it is taking measures to address smog, effective control of air pollution requires cooperation from the district administration.

Government reduces National Savings certificates profit rates by up to 309 basis points

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024