EPA warns of prolonged smog threat in Islamabad, Rawalpindi from November to February

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a warning regarding persistent air pollution, forecasting that smog will affect the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from November through February.

In a letter sent to the Islamabad deputy commissioner, the EPA urged the implementation of preventive measures to protect citizens from smog-related health risks.

The letter recommended banning smoke-emitting brick kilns, industries, and vehicles to mitigate the impact of smog, which poses similar threats to other cities such as Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, and Faisalabad. The EPA also highlighted an anticipated worsening of air quality in the Potohar region in the coming days.

Emphasizing the detrimental effects of smog on health, air quality, and the economy, the EPA warned that smog could lead to serious health issues, including respiratory, cardiac, eye, and skin problems. The agency stated that while it is taking measures to address smog, effective control of air pollution requires cooperation from the district administration.