Ex-minister Asad Umar rules out joining PPP

ISLAMABAD - Former Federal Minister has publicly stated that he does not intend to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or engage in active politics. He expressed this while talking to a private TV channel. Umar emphasised that while he had no personal enmity with any political figure, he did hold significant political differences, particularly regarding the treatment of overseas Pakistanis.

Umar voiced his concerns over the recent behavior of some supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during protests in London, where a vehicle was reportedly attacked.

He stressed the importance of adhering to civilized forms of protest, highlighting the existence of codes of conduct in democratic societies like the UK and the US. “If supporters wish to express their grievances, they should do so peacefully, using placards and slogans rather than resorting to violence,” he remarked.

Addressing the broader political landscape, Umar acknowledged the influence of foreign powers on Pakistan’s politics, including the United States and Gulf states.

He noted that while Imran Khan had a good rapport with former President Donald Trump, any potential change in U.S. foreign policy following the elections remains uncertain.

Umar reiterated his commitment to the political process within the established framework, advising PTI to engage in dialogue with both political leaders and the military establishment to address ongoing issues. He remains open to meeting with former President Asif Zardari if called upon, but reiterated his stance against joining the PPP.

In conclusion, Umar’s statements reflect a call for responsible political discourse and protest, underscoring the need for unity and dialogue in a politically charged environment.