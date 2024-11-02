Experts stress need for prioritizing polio eradication

ISLAMABAD - Spread of virus could threaten more children as 43 cases reported so far, this year. The back-to-back emergence of poliovirus cases in the country is a cause of serious concern pointing to underlying problems of children missing vaccination because of reasons ranging from wilfully avoiding polio teams by hiding them or fake finger marking to population movement like that of nomads, refusal by parents and security situations at times making access to the children difficult.

At the same time, it is encouraging to note that the surveillance system put in place by the government and polio programme is working actively and cases are being detected regularly, while the affected areas are properly monitored to stop spread of the virus that continues to threaten children below five years of age nationwide.

The number of environmental sites currently stands at 127, up from 65 in 2021, showing robust surveillance in the country to promptly detect even mildly symptomatic cases.

However, the polio programme has of late suffered a strong setback as so far this year 43 polio cases have been recorded from all the provinces and federal capital Islamabad, showing larger geographic spread of the virus. The country had reported only six cases of wild poliovirus (WPV1) in 2023, which was seen as an achievement.

The present situation serves as a warning for the authorities concerned as the number of polio cases could rise over next few months and the environmental presence of the virus could extend to more areas, as evident from a polio case each in Karachi East, Sujawal districts of Sindh province and Nowshehra in KP.

On its part the polio programme should ensure coverage of maximum number of children in the coming campaigns in addition to plugging critical gaps in the campaigns and containing the virus by reversing the prevailing virological trends as soon as possible.

Other factors aside, improper security of polio workers and weak law and order have been playing part in hampering the vaccination campaigns in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in missing cases that could be dangerous for the health of vaccinated children in the neighbouring areas.

In merged districts having tribal background the situation is no different where people often tie vaccination with construction of roads, water supply schemes or some other demand.

One of the key factors for the success of polio programme is ensuring sustained and institutional cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the two remaining polio endemic countries, to wipe out the virus from the region.Any setback in Afghanistan also poses a risk to the anti-polio efforts in Pakistan due to high cross-border population movement.

In most areas of Pakistan, the poorly-maintained open drainage system is a major hurdle to stopping the spread of poliovirus. The sewage containing contaminated faeces or their traces from infected children in any area could make their way to leaked drinking water supply lines and cause spread of the virus. Diarrhoea among such children could contaminate their bodies and the surrounding places that in turn could infect other people easily.

The planners should consider closed drainage system and their regular maintenance in future projects to curb spread of the diseases.

Besides the government, the political parties, their elected members and activists, who frequently arrange functions and stage rallies to advance their cause, could play a significant part to make the people comprehend the lurking danger of polio to the life and overall health of the children.

All political parties should have a standard protocol for the rallies and public meetings to include and deliver a message for the masses from their stage on some pressing health issue such as polio eradication and routine immunization that the government and even the world wants the country to tackle responsibly. Also, there is a need for swift action against those spreading false information about the polio vaccine.

In a country where poverty is rampant and over 35 per cent of the children are said to be out of school reaching all the children could be an uphill task and for that cooperation of all segments of the society would be needed.

Most importantly, the people in the country who had performed Hajj could tell their relatives to vaccinate their children against polio as all Haj pilgrims from polio endemic countries, currently Pakistan and Afghanistan, have to take polio vaccine irrespective of their age because the Government of Saudi Arabia has made it mandatory for them in the light of fatwas from the ulema and its health department to check transmission of poliovirus.

The polio programme is running a nationwide campaign in the till November 3rd, which would play a big part in plugging the prevailing immunity gaps through improved vaccination coverage.

According to the studies, as long as the virus continues to circulate no child in the country is completely safe from poliovirus. It is the collective duty of health workers, parents, civil society and media to work in synch for a polio-free Pakistan.