Federal govt allows appointment of Engr Shabir as member KP IRSA

ISLAMABAD - After a delay of almost 50 days, the federal government has finally allowed the appointment of Engineer Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir as member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Indus River System Authority.

Engineer Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also assumed the charge of Chairman Indus River System Authority, said a notification issued here Friday.

“In pursuance of Ministry of Water Resource’s notification dated 30th October, 2024 and in accordance with Chapter-Il, Section 4, Clauses (1) of IRSA Act No XXII of 1992, Engr Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir, has assumed the charge of the post of Member IRSA (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) for a period of three years with effect from 1st November, 2024,” said a notification issued by Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

“Moreover, in accordance with Chapter-II, Section 4, Clauses (2) & (3) of IRSA Act No XXIl of 1992, Engr Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir, Member IRSA (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) has also taken the charge of the office of Chairman, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) wef 1st November, 2024,” the notification further said.

According the IRSA’s regulations, the chairmanship rotates annually among the four provincial and federal members. It is worth to note, that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had nominated Engineer Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir as its provincial member on September 10. However, the federal government had delayed the appointment of KP member till October 30, 2024.

The post of chairman IRSA became vacant on October 17 after the end of one year term of Member Balochistan, Abdul Hameed Mengal.

However, due to delay in the appointment of member KP, by the federal government, the irrigation secretary who was serving as member, assumed the charge of Chairman IRSA.

The IRSA regulation requires that in the absence of a provincial member, the secretary Irrigation Department of that province should represent that province.