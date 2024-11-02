FG/Din Polo qualify for main final of Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo qualified for the main final of the Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup 2024 after defeating Rijas/Platinum Homes in a crucial match at Lahore Polo Club on Friday. Large crowds, including families and enthusiastic spectators, gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to enjoy the action-packed games. Sponsors Misha and Ibrahim, along with their families, were also present to support the event.

The first match of the day proved a thrilling encounter, where FG/Din Polo, after an intense battle, edged out Rijas/Platinum Homes by a narrow margin of 7-6½. For FG/Din Polo, Raja Mikael Sami emerged as hero of the match as he played outstanding polo and smashed in four superb goals while his teammate Mian Abbas Mukhtar added three in the team’s tally.

For Rijas/Platinum Homes, Bilal Noon also played well and fired in fabulous four goals, and Mohib Faisal Shahzad contributed two, but they, despite having one handicap goal advantage, couldn’t finish the match well, thus losing it with a margin of just a half goal. FG/Din Polo will now face Diamond Paints in the main final.

In the second match, Total Nutrition defeated Sheikhoo Steel with a score of 9-5 in a competitive encounter. Raja Jalal Arsalan, filling in for Saqib Khan Khakwani, led Total Nutrition with four goals, while Bilal Haye scored three, and Usman Haye contributed two. For Sheikhoo Steel, Agha Musa Ali Khan and Osman Aziz Anwar each scored two goals, while Maisam Haider Baloch added one. Total Nutrition will now compete against Seafa Logistics International in the subsidiary final.