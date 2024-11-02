Government reduces National Savings certificates profit rates by up to 309 basis points

The government has announced a reduction in profit rates across all categories of certificates, with cuts reaching up to 309 basis points.

According to a recent notification, the Bahbood Savings Certificates rate has dropped from 14.16% to 13.92%, while the Regular Income Certificates have decreased from 12.72% to 12.12%.

The Special Savings Certificates rate fell from 15.20% to 13%, and the Pensioners Account rate declined from 14.2% to 13.92%. The Shuhada Accounts rate has been adjusted from 14.16% to 13.9%, and the Sarwa Islamic Savings Certificate has seen the largest drop, from 14.25% to 11.16%.

The new rates will take effect from November 4. Investments in NSS amounted to Rs18.4 billion in July and Rs5.82 billion in August this year.