Hina Pervez Butt assures justice for actress Nargis in domestic violence case

Web Desk
5:52 PM | November 02, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervez Butt visited actress Nargis at her home, assuring her of justice following allegations of domestic violence against her husband, Inspector Majid Bashir.

Butt appointed a protection officer for Nargis and committed to providing legal assistance and production orders.

Highlighting that domestic violence is a serious offense, Butt emphasized that the PWPA is steadfast in prioritizing justice and safety for women and will not compromise on these issues.

She noted that violence against women is a “red line” for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

