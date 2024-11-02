Humna and Ayra claim titles at Rumanza Ladies Golf Tournament

LAHORE - The talented ladies of Pakistan’s golfing circuit gathered at the prestigious par-72 Rumanza Golf and Country Club in DHA, Multan, for the 3rd Ladies Golf Squad Rumanza Night Golf Tournament. Clad in vibrant purple and magenta attire, the players took to the world-class course to tackle the challenging fairways and greens of Rumanza.

In ideal playing conditions, Humna Amjad shone brightest in the Diamond Category, clinching the top spot with an impressive gross score of 71. Her accuracy off the tees and powerful drives on the par fours and fives were matched by her flawless control, setting an inspiring standard for aspiring golfers on Pakistan’s national circuit. Zahida Durrani secured the runner-up position, while Ana James delivered a steady performance to earn the third gross.

In the net section of the Diamond Category, Ayra Yasin led the field with a stellar first-place finish, followed by ZaibunNisa in second and Tehmina Ahmed in third.The Gold Category, for players with handicaps between 25 and 36, saw remarkable performances as well. Sobia Waseem topped the gross section, with Minaa Zainab and Humaira Zeeshan following in second and third places, respectively.

The net honors went to Arooj Kawal, Huma Bilal, and Saba Amjad.In the Senior Ladies segment, Shahbana Waheed claimed first gross, while Ayesha Hameed took second. Shahnaz Moeen and Amra Leghari earned the net prizes in this category.

The event, organized by Mrs. Minaa Zainab and Salman Abbasi with support from Gourmet, concluded with Col Attique Ahmed Khan, Director of Rumanza Golf and Country Club, presenting the awards to the winners across the senior, gold, and diamond categories.