Saturday, November 02, 2024
IHC sets Imran Khan's ToshaKhana-II bail petition for hearing on Monday

Web Desk
5:49 PM | November 02, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court has scheduled the bail petition of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the ToshaKhana-II case for hearing on Monday.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb noted objections raised by the registrar's office regarding the petition.

Imran Khan's lawyer argued that Bushra Bibi, who faced a similar case, was granted bail and requested that the trial court's order copy be submitted. The court instructed the registrar to assign a number to the petition and set it for Monday's hearing.

Web Desk

National

