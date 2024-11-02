Saturday, November 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC to take up Imran’s bail petition on Monday

IHC to take up Imran’s bail petition on Monday
Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday removed the objections of registrar office on bail petition of PTI founder Imran Khan in Toshakhana (II) case and asked the office to fix the case for Monday.  Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case along with the objections of registrar office. The registrar office objected that the power of attorney of the lawyer was of July while the cause of action is of November.  Shahkhawar Advocate said that it was a routine practice, adding that the lawyers used to get signatures of clients once when they were in jail. The court ordered to fix the case for hearing on Monday.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1730435185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024