Saturday, November 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

India struggle at 86-4 after Jadeja, Sundar spin out New Zealand for 235

India struggle at 86-4 after Jadeja, Sundar spin out New Zealand for 235
Web Desk
4:45 PM | November 02, 2024
Sports

India faced an uphill task at 86-4 in reply to New Zealand's 235 after spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar put up a strong bowling display on day one of the third Test in Mumbai.

The hosts trailed by 149 runs at stumps, with Shubman Gill (31) and Rishabh Pant (1) holding the crease amid challenging conditions on a spin-friendly Wankhede Stadium pitch.

Ajaz Patel, New Zealand's Mumbai-born left-arm spinner, struck twice in two balls, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 30 and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj, who fell lbw. New Zealand also celebrated a direct hit by Matt Henry that ran out Virat Kohli for four.

Earlier, New Zealand opted to bat, with Will Young scoring 71 and Daryl Mitchell making 82 in a gritty effort to sweep the series. Jadeja led India's attack with 5-65, while Sundar took four wickets, wrapping up New Zealand’s innings in 65.4 overs.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq submits parliamentary nominations for Judicial Commission

Despite steady partnerships, New Zealand fell to India’s spinners, who struck key blows to keep the pressure on the visitors.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024