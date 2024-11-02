India struggle at 86-4 after Jadeja, Sundar spin out New Zealand for 235

India faced an uphill task at 86-4 in reply to 's 235 after spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar put up a strong bowling display on day one of the third Test in Mumbai.

The hosts trailed by 149 runs at stumps, with Shubman Gill (31) and Rishabh Pant (1) holding the crease amid challenging conditions on a spin-friendly Wankhede Stadium pitch.

Ajaz Patel, 's Mumbai-born left-arm spinner, struck twice in two balls, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 30 and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj, who fell lbw. also celebrated a direct hit by Matt Henry that ran out Virat Kohli for four.

Earlier, opted to bat, with Will Young scoring 71 and Daryl Mitchell making 82 in a gritty effort to sweep the series. Jadeja led India's attack with 5-65, while Sundar took four wickets, wrapping up New Zealand’s innings in 65.4 overs.

Despite steady partnerships, fell to India’s spinners, who struck key blows to keep the pressure on the visitors.