Int'l Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists being observed today

Today marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, observed annually on November 2.

This day, established by the United Nations General Assembly, underscores the global commitment to condemning all forms of violence against journalists and media workers, urging governments to create a safe environment for journalists to work freely and independently.

The UN proclaimed this observance in memory of two French journalists killed in Mali on November 2, 2013. This year’s theme focuses on the "safety of journalists in crises and emergencies," highlighting the heightened risks media professionals face in conflict zones and during emergencies.

Since January, at least 76 journalists have been killed worldwide in the line of duty, with 46 deaths occurring in Gaza alone. The International Federation of Journalists reports that 146 journalists have lost their lives since the start of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, marking this as one of the deadliest periods for the press.

The International Federation of Journalists strongly condemns the conduct of Israel towards media personnel, expressing grave concerns over targeted attacks on journalists in the ongoing Gaza conflict.