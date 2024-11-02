JI slams govt for raising petrol, diesel prices

LAHORE - Hours after surge in the petroleum prices, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday demanded cut in the petroleum products prices. In a statement, the JI emir said the petrol price had been reduced below $67 barrel internationally while stressing that the government should also lower the petrol by Rs30. He criticised the government for imposing petroleum levy of Rs60 by saying that it was unfair that the people had to pay extra money for the purchase of oil. He claimed that economic activity would be generated once the petroleum levy would be lifted.

“The government had failed to privatise the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that’s why it was venting its frustration on the people,” he remarked.

It must be noted that the government had increased the petrol price by Rs1.35 while raising the diesel price by Rs3.85.