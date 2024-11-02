Joint efforts urged to eliminate corruption from society

Kohat - Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah stated that to lead the country towards prosperity, self-accountability must be embraced by all citizens. He made these remarks during a seminar on “Good Governance and Improvement in Public Service Delivery,” jointly organized by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the District Administration Kohat on Friday, where he served as the chief guest.

The seminar featured notable addresses from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Ali, District Khatib Mufti Shafiullah, Professor Dr. Kaleemullah of KUST, and Vice Principal of Iqra Public School Kohat. Speakers emphasized the significance of good governance and offered valuable suggestions on tackling corruption. Students from both government and private schools also delivered speeches highlighting the dangers of corruption.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Kohat called for a “Jihad against corruption” starting from classrooms, underscoring the crucial role teachers play in this effort. He also announced the establishment of Reception Desks in all district offices to assist and guide the public.

Commissioner Shah lamented that the primary focus of education has become merely obtaining certificates or positions.

He stressed that institutions alone cannot eradicate corruption, and collective effort is essential. He pointed out that out of 8,760 hours in a year, individuals waste 8,000 hours by engaging in insufficient work, which he termed a tragedy.

He concluded by stating that corruption is a menace that civilized societies and constitutions do not tolerate, urging that to earn a respectable position among nations, the country must decisively reject corruption.