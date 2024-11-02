Khelta Punjab Games 2024 officially launched by Sports Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar officially inaugurated the Khelta Punjab Games 2024, the province’s largest sporting event, during a vibrant opening ceremony held at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall.

The event was attended by several key officials, including Director General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Sports Coordinator Malik Anoosh Khokhar, Director Admin M. Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, and other dignitaries. As part of the inaugural festivities, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar participated in a ceremonial badminton match with DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Pervez Iqbal.

In his address, the Minister emphasized the eradication of the ‘Sifarish’ culture, stating that the selection process for the games is now entirely merit-based. “We are proud to have 120,000 players from across the province participating in the Khelta Punjab Games, which is a significant achievement,” he declared.

He further announced that participants would compete for prizes totaling ten crore rupees. Additionally, he noted that the Punjab Sports Department would provide various facilities to players through a Rs 2 billion Sports Endowment Fund. “We are planning to invite Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to the final competitions of the Khelta Punjab Games,” he added.

DG Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, shared that the Khelta Punjab Games are being officially launched simultaneously in all districts of the province. The first phase of the Games will feature competitions in six sports: athletics, badminton, football, hockey, kabaddi, and tape ball cricket.

He assured that the Sports Board Punjab is committed to the welfare of the players, stating, “Our monitoring team will be present at every match to assess player performance closely.”