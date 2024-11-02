Koh Sulaiman fire doused after 3 days

Dera ismail khan - A significant fire that erupted in the Koh Sulaiman mountain range three days ago has been successfully extinguished by Rescue 1122 teams. The operation commenced on October 29 after the emergency service received reports of the blaze engulfing the pine forest in the area.

According to a spokesman for Rescue 1122, the operation was conducted under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah. A total of 35 officers and workers participated in the effort, navigating challenging terrain on foot to control the fire, which spread over approximately a 10x10 square kilometer area, damaging extensive pine forests.

The team utilized modern firefighting equipment, including 1,000 fireballs and 15 dry chemical powder extinguishers, to combat the flames effectively. Local residents commended the timely intervention of Rescue 1122, noting that the damage could have been significantly worse without their prompt action.

At the conclusion of the operation, Engineer Fasihullah assured the community that Rescue 1122’s services are always available for public assistance, with support from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the district administration.