KP CM for early provision of missing facilities at SDCs

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan has issued critical instructions to all commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the immediate resolution of revenue issues and the provision of essential facilities at Service Delivery Centers (SDCs).

An official letter released stated that the CM emphasized the need for the transfer of all revenue officers in accordance with existing rules. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing the resolution of complex revenue matters and urged that the computerization of land records be completed and activated at the SDCs.

The letter stressed that these directives should be implemented without delay to enhance public service delivery.