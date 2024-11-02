Saturday, November 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP CM for early provision of missing facilities at SDCs

Monitoring Report
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan has issued critical instructions to all commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the immediate resolution of revenue issues and the provision of essential facilities at Service Delivery Centers (SDCs).

An official letter released stated that the CM emphasized the need for the transfer of all revenue officers in accordance with existing rules. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing the resolution of complex revenue matters and urged that the computerization of land records be completed and activated at the SDCs.

The letter stressed that these directives should be implemented without delay to enhance public service delivery.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024