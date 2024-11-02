KP CS reviews measures for polio eradication campaign in Bannu

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, conducted a detailed visit to the Bannu Division to review ongoing measures for the polio eradication campaign and assess the security situation in the region.

A high-level meeting was held at the office of the Commissioner of Bannu Division to discuss these efforts, chaired by the Chief Secretary himself. Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan was also present. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Commissioner of Bannu Division Abid Khan, Regional Police Officer Imran Shahid, Deputy Commissioner of Bannu Abdul Hameed Khan, District Police Officers, and other relevant officials.

During the briefing, participants were provided with an in-depth overview of the security status within Bannu Division, as well as the progress and challenges faced in the polio eradication campaign.

In his address, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry emphasized that polio prevention is a national responsibility, urging all departments and the administration to utilise every available resource to meet campaign targets. He stressed the importance of ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated and adhering to established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Chief Secretary reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to maintaining law and order, affirming that strengthening the police force remains a top priority for the provincial government.