KP govt signs accord for independent power transmission line

Peshawar - In a pioneering move in the energy sector, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed an agreement with a private sector company to establish its own power transmission line, marking the province’s first venture into constructing an independent power line under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership.

A formal ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, where officials from the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and the private company M/S Netracon Technologies Ltd. signed the agreement in the presence of the Chief Minister. Provincial cabinet members and senior officials from the Energy & Power Department also attended.

The agreement outlines the construction of a 40-kilometer, 132/220 KV transmission line from Matiltan to Madian, expected to be completed within one and a half years at an estimated cost of Rs. 8 billion. This line will transmit electricity from the 84 MW Matiltan Hydropower Project and other provincial projects in Swat to the national grid or local industries at reduced rates, with annual revenue projections of approximately Rs. 7 billion. This 40-kilometer transmission line constitutes Phase 1 of the Swat Corridor Transmission Line project. In Phase 2, an additional 80-kilometer line will connect Madian to Chakdara, aiding multiple ongoing hydropower projects in Swat Corridor that have substantial capacity.

Chief Minister Gandapur highlighted the importance of the transmission line for sustainable development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it one of the provincial government’s flagship projects. He expressed that the project will stimulate growth in the province’s energy and industrial sectors by providing affordable electricity to local industries, thus attracting further investment.

The Chief Minister noted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s significant hydropower potential, stating that his government is committed to harnessing this resource for regional development, prosperity, and job creation. He added that the provincial government is also working on establishing its own power regulatory authority, which will support this initiative and enhance the use of hydropower as a foundation for economic growth.

He further mentioned that his administration has sanctioned eight flagship projects across various sectors, with this transmission line being a key component among them.