‘KP Pavilion to be established at Lok Mela’

Peshawar - Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Culture and Tourism, Zahid Chanzeb, said on Friday that a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion would be established at the Lok Mela to showcase the province’s diverse culture and tourism potential at the folk festival, aiming to clinch another award like in previous years.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held in the conference room of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA). KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider, Director of Administration and Finance Omar Arshad, Manager of Events Haseena Shaukat, and other officials also attended the meeting.

Chanzeb said that the Lok Mela would take place in Islamabad from November 8 to 17. During the festival, artisans from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have the opportunity to set up stalls to showcase their skills and sell their handicrafts. Traditional rubab music, as well as Kalash and Khattak dances, will be the centre of attraction for tourists.

KPCTA DG Tashfeen Haider mentioned that more than 25 stalls displaying handicrafts and cultural items would be set up in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion. He added that the pavilion would also showcase videos and documentaries about various tourist destinations and traditional foods of the province, along with an information desk for tourists.

The musical gathering at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion will take place on November 13, featuring performances by artists and singers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that the purpose of participating in the festival is to present a positive image of the province, inform the world about its rich cultural and traditional heritage, and support the province’s artists.