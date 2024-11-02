KP to become first province with dedicated power transmission line for industrial growth

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Adviser Barrister Saif announced on Saturday that KP is set to become the first province to lay its own power transmission line to drive an industrial revolution.

According to Saif, the provincial government has signed an agreement with a private company to implement the project, which aims to supply affordable electricity to industries in the region. The project, expected to cost Rs8 billion, is slated for completion in 1.5 years.

In its initial phase, a 40-kilometer transmission line will be installed from Mattaltan Swat to Madin, projected to generate Rs7 billion annually for KP. The electricity produced in Swat will serve both local industries and the national grid, supporting broader industrial development.

