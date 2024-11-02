KPRA collects Rs14.84b in four months

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has reported a remarkable achievement in revenue collection, amassing Rs14.84 billion in the first four months of the financial year 2024-25. This figure reflects a substantial 40% increase compared to Rs10.58 billion collected during the same period last year, marking a growth of Rs4.26 billion.

According to information released by KPRA, the authority has generated Rs11.25 billion from sales tax on services and Rs3.59 billion from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC). Last year, sales tax on services generated Rs9.3 billion, while IDC collections amounted to Rs1.28 billion. This indicates a 21% increase in sales tax on services and an astonishing 180% growth in IDC.

Fouzia Iqbal, Director General of KPRA, praised the dedication and hard work of the KPRA staff for this strong performance. She expressed confidence that continued efforts would not only meet but exceed the annual revenue target. “If we maintain the same level of dedication and continue with our current approach, I am certain that we will exceed this year’s target, and by the end of June, KPRA will once again shine like a star with its performance,” she stated.

Iqbal also extended her gratitude to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor to CM on Finance Muzzammil Aslam for their support and guidance, which have been instrumental in the authority’s successful strategy development for achieving its targets.