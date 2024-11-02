Saturday, November 02, 2024
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure

Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  University of Karachi and TMC Gulshan Town on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance University’s infrastructure, in a ceremony, held at the KU. Vice Chancellor KU, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Chairman of TMC Gulshan Town Dr. Fauad were others were in attendance on the occasion, said a statement. The MoU outlines a one-year collaborative agreement, effective immediately, with a focus on key infrastructure improvements across the campus. The KU will facilitate access and provide necessary support for the projects, while TMC Gulshan Town will oversee the design, funding, management, and execution. Restructuring and carpeting of roads, installation of new pathway lighting, and renovation of garden spaces would be executed.

Staff Reporter

