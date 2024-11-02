Saturday, November 02, 2024
Kundi stresses role of business community in economic uplift

Monitoring Report
November 02, 2024
Peshawar  -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighted the vital role of the business community and farmers in Pakistan’s economic growth, emphasizing his commitment to addressing their challenges in the province.

During a dinner hosted in honor of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Governor Kundi assured the delegation, led by Group Leader Ghazanfar Bilour and President Fazal Muqeem, that addressing the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents is a top priority. “I will advocate for your issues as your lawyer,” he stated, pledging personal engagement with relevant authorities to resolve federal matters affecting the business community. Parliamentary Leader Ahmad Karim Kundi will support these efforts in the KP Assembly.

He announced that Federal Minister Musadiq Malik would visit Peshawar soon to address tax and CNG-related issues, proposing a collaborative session between customs officials and business community representatives.

Kundi also highlighted tourism promotion as a key economic booster for the province, aiming to facilitate foreign traders’ entry by discussing NOCs with Interior and Foreign Affairs Ministries. He urged the provincial government to avoid using security as an excuse for inefficiencies, stressing the need for export growth.

The Governor noted his intent to hold a Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting in Peshawar and discussed advancing ties with Saudi investors through an upcoming Saudi delegation visit. He also underscored the importance of trade with Central Asia, exploring access through the Wakhan Corridor, and announced a visit by the Governor of Tajikistan’s Khatlon Province to foster business opportunities.

In health, Kundi expressed plans to extend Sindh and Punjab’s healthcare facilities to KP, starting with discussions among provincial chief secretaries. The business community appreciated Governor Kundi’s dedication to enhancing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economic environment.

