Lahore and Multan to host 4th Blind Cricket T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE - The World Blind Cricket Council has officially announced the schedule for the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which is set to take place from Nov 23 to Dec 3, 2024. This major event in blind cricket will be held across two historic Pakistani cities, Lahore and Multan. Participating teams will include India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan as the host nation. India, the reigning champions, will defend their title in a thrilling series. The opening match will feature Pakistan taking on South Africa on Nov 23 at the Ghani Institute of Cricket Ground, DHA, Lahore. Pakistan and India will go head-to-head on Nov 25.Syed Sultan Shah, President of World Blind Cricket, confirmed that all participating teams are scheduled to arrive by Nov 21. Lahore will host 15 matches, including the opener, while Multan will be the venue for nine matches, including both semifinals and the final.